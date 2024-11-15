CISLAC petitions Police Commission over alleged misconduct by officers in Yobe

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has formally petitioned the Police Service Commission, urging immediate action against the Area Commandant of Potiskum Division and the Commissioner of Police in Yobe State for alleged misconduct, breach of conduct, and contempt of court.

In a letter, Executive Director of CISLAC, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the petition stemmed from an incident on October 29, 2024, when armed officers from the Potiskum Area Command allegedly invaded the Chief Magistrate Court in Potiskum, disrupting court proceedings and creating a climate of fear among court officials, lawyers, and litigants.

According to him, the officers forcibly removed two convicted individuals, Abdulahi Aji Bulama, and Mr. Kabir (A.T.O.), despite a lawful court order for their detention.

CISLAC claimed that the actions of the officers not only disregarded judicial authority but also violated the Police Act, which mandates officers to uphold integrity, respect for the rule of law, and judicial processes.

“The officers’ interference in the judicial process undermines public trust in the police and jeopardizes Nigeria’s commitment to democratic values,” Rafsanjani said.

The petition further details a history of non-compliance with court orders by the Potiskum Area Command, which failed to serve summons and ignored arrest warrants issued by the court.

He said despite multiple hearings and court orders, the suspects failed to attend hearings, leading to the issuance of an arrest warrant.

He said on October 29, 2024, the suspects were finally brought to court but were removed by police officers shortly after being sentenced, in defiance of the court’s authority.

The petition called for a public condemnation of the officers’ actions, a thorough investigation, and disciplinary action in accordance with the Police Act.

He also recommended mandatory training on legal and ethical compliance for police officers to prevent future misconduct.

He said, “By bringing these concerns to the Police Service Commission, CISLAC aims to restore public confidence in the police force, reinforce judicial independence, and uphold the principles of justice and accountability.”