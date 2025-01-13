CISLAC lauds return of $52.88m assets, urges transparency, accountability

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the repatriation of $52.88m in recovered assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, by the United States government.

It praised the collaboration between the Nigerian and US governments in achieving this milestone and stressed the need for transparent and accountable utilization of the funds.

CISLAC Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, in a statement on Sunday urged the federal government to ensure that the recovered assets are directed toward visible development projects that directly benefit Nigerians.

SPONSOR AD

“According to the Minister of Justice, the bulk of the recovered funds will be used to finance rural electrification through the World Bank. However, we seek more details regarding this plan. For example, will government agencies be involved? How much of the funds will reach the citizens?

“This is crucial, especially when considering that the proposed 2025 budget includes large sums earmarked for cars and other frivolous items that neither reflect the economic reality nor address the widespread hunger in the country. We need greater transparency about the utilization of these funds, along with the full terms of the agreement between all parties,” Rafsanjani said.

He also emphasised the importance of adhering to the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act 2022, advocating for openness in communicating details about asset recoveries.

The organisation noted that citizens must be able to track the impact of these funds to ensure accountability.

He said the visible and impactful use of these assets is key to restoring public confidence in the government’s fight against corruption.

“If these funds are not used transparently for the benefit of Nigerians, suspicions of re-looting will inevitably arise. The era of mismanaging recovered assets must end,” he said.

He also urged the federal government to build on this success by pursuing other pending asset recovery cases and ensuring that all proceeds are used to improve the lives of Nigerians.