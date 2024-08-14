CISLAC lauds ICPC’s probe of alleged N90bn hajj subsidy fraud

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences…

The Executive Director of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, has commended the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for initiating an investigation into the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) over allegations of misappropriation of N90bn in Hajj subsidies.

Rafsanjani, on Tuesday in a statement, described the reported widespread looting during the recent Hajj exercise as alarming, particularly given the religious significance of the event.

Both the ICPC and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had been probing alleged mismanagement of the N90bn hajj subsidy, leading to the interrogation of top officials of the commission, including its Chairman/CEO, Alhaji Jalal Arabi.

“Reports indicate that despite substantial payments and the allocation of federal government subsidies, many pilgrims received substandard treatment, raising serious concerns about the management of funds by NAHCON.

“We commend the ICPC’s efforts to expose this monumental fraud and urge them to ensure that corruption is rooted out of our public institutions,” Rafsanjani said.

He said with the ICPC’s investigation underway, CISLAC and other civil society organisations are hopeful that this case will serve as a turning point in the fight against corruption in Nigeria, ensuring accountability and justice for the millions of citizens who suffer the consequences of corrupt practices.