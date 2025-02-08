CISLAC flags constitutional breaches in adjusted N54.2trn budget

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed concerns over President Bola Tinubu’s proposal to increase the 2025 budget from N49.7 trillion to N54.2 trillion.
While acknowledging reported additional revenues from key government agencies, CISLAC considers this move unprecedented and potentially unconstitutional.
In a statement signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director of CISLAC, the organisation referenced Section 81(4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which stipulates that if the amount appropriated by the Appropriation Act is insufficient, or if additional expenditure is required, a supplementary estimate must be presented to the National Assembly.
CISLAC argues that the current proposal bypasses this constitutional requirement, raising critical legal and procedural concerns.
Rafsanjani, who also serves as the Head of Transparency International Nigeria, criticised the manner in which the budget increment was introduced.
He said instead of following due process with a supplementary appropriation bill, the executive merely informed the National Assembly through a letter.
CISLAC warns that this deviation from established legislative procedures undermines the sanctity of the budgetary process and could set a dangerous precedent for future fiscal governance.
