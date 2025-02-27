CIPMN to enforce ban of unlicensed project managers in April 2025

The Registrar of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN), Mr Henry Mbadiwe, have stated it will commence enforcement of certification compliance among project managers in ministries, departments and agencies of government and other organisations in April 2025.

Mbadiwe, disclosed yesterday at the inauguration ceremony of new CIPMN council members in Abuja.

According to him, “The month of March will be used to get our staff all ready, a bit of training and then by April, by the 1st of April, They’ll begin to go out and enforcement will actually begin.

“We are very forward thinking, we have a representative from the Federal Ministry of Finance, Education, Works, and Housing. Which is critical, because of part of this sensitization to push this act and push our law through these ministries, across the entire country.

“We have also gone ahead to work private sectors, Universities and even the Standard Organization of Nigeria( SON), all of their directors have all been licensed, and we’re working with them to create the first ever project management framework for Nigeria,” he said .

Also speaking, the Chairman of CIPMN, Mr Olabode Afolayan, said the Institute is looking at the possibilities of opening offices across the geopolitical zone, so that it can get closer to people.

In the same vein, Dr Adedeji Adeshile

Senior Special Adviser Policy and Government to the Honorable Minister of State for Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment who represented the Minister charged CIPMN to ensure that it promotes standard practices among project managers across the country and reduce the rising rates of abandoned projects.