CIPM asset crosses N2bn mark

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chattered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Olusegun Mojeed, who revealed this at the institute’s 54th yearly general…

President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Chattered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) Olusegun Mojeed, who revealed this at the institute’s 54th yearly general meeting, said it was the first time the institute recorded such a feat.

On the increase in the year under review, he said the institute recorded a surplus of about N376.82 million, translating to 185 per cent when compared to the N132.11 million it generated in 2021.

He said members’ funds also grew by 25 per cent, thus, increasing the institute’s total assets. Among other achievements made during the period under review, Mojeed, said the initiatives implemented in 2022, were based on the 2022–2024 strategic plan.

He said the strategic plan for the period rests on its four strategic pillars inextricably woven together. According to him, there is a 66.9 per cent increase in the total number of candidates, who enrolled for the institute’s professional examinations in 2022 compared to the previous year.

He added that 8,631 candidates enrolled for the exams in 2022 compared to 5,171 recorded in 2021. “Our membership base increased with public and private sector engagements, corporate visits to institutions and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) across the Nation. “We recorded a 19 per cent increase in student registration via the examination route, from 2,901 registrations in 2021 to 3,463 in 2022. Furthermore, we inducted 1,583 new members, representing an eight per cent growth when compared to 2021,” he said.

Upon his re-election as the President and Chairman of the Governing Council of CIPM, Olusegun Mojeed at the meeting, he pledged that the work continues and the team is not relenting to ensure that greater value is delivered to members and the HR community.