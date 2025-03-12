Church, buildings, cars razed as tanker explodes in Lagos

A massive fire broke out on the Otedola Bridge in Lagos State following a tanker explosion, forcing residents and motorists to flee for safety.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) confirmed that the fire started after a tanker fell and ignited.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, LASTMA said the fire engulfed several nearby structures, including a church, a residential building, and a mechanics’ park under the Otedola Bridge, near CMD Road.

“Fire rescue teams are on-site, working to contain the blaze and manage the situation,” the statement read.

“Recovery efforts are underway. Due to the incident, there is no movement in or out of the Otedola Under Bridge, leading to a complete blockade of the area,” it added.

Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed that the fire spread to a church, a nearby bungalow, and four vehicles.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently responding to the tanker accident and fire outbreak outward Otedola Bridge, Omole, Lagos, around 8 p.m. Firefighting operations are ongoing, and so far, no casualties have been recorded. Further updates will follow,” Adeseye said.