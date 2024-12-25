Christmas message by Governor Uba Sani

My dear people of Kaduna State, as we celebrate the joyous occasion of Christmas, I am reminded of the profound message of peace that this season embodies. In a world that often seems torn apart by conflict, division, and strife, Christmas stands as a beacon of hope, reminding us that peace is possible.

We give thanks to the Almighty God for bringing us to this happy day and for his merciful hand upon our dear state. We have faced numerous challenges and have, as a people and government, been surmounting them. The indomitable spirit of the Kaduna people remains alive. We have made remarkable progress in the area of security which seemed intractable for a long time. Peace has returned to conflict impacted areas like Birnin Gwari and Giwa Local Governments through our peace initiatives facilitated by the Peace Dialogue Group. The Office of the National Security Adviser and security forces played critical roles in the success of the peace initiatives. The Kaduna Peace Model is now being understudied by other states, with a view to replicating it.

We are fully committed to running a pro-people, pro-poor, and all-inclusive government, with equity, justice and fairness as the foundation for peace and progress. We have been engaging with various stakeholders, including the Kaduna State Elders Forum, religious leaders, youth and women groups, to address developmental concerns and security issues. We are opening up rural areas and revitalizing their economies through massive infrastructural development. The education and health sectors are being revamped for the benefit of our people. Agriculture is receiving unprecedented attention. We are bringing succour to the poor, vulnerable and underserved in Kaduna State through our social intervention programmes.

SPONSOR AD

As we celebrate Christmas and cross over to the New Year, let us make a conscious effort to let peace reign in our hearts, homes, and communities. Let us be ambassadors of peace, spreading love, kindness, and compassion wherever we go.

To our Christian brothers and sisters, I wish you a joyous and peaceful Christmas celebration. May the birth of Jesus Christ bring you hope, joy, and peace. And to all people of goodwill, I urge you to join us in praying for peace, not just in Kaduna State, but in our nation and the world at large.

Let us strive to be instruments of peace, spreading love, kindness, and compassion to those around us. In a world that often values power, wealth, and status, let us remember that true peace comes not from external sources, but from within. It comes from a heart that is filled with love, forgiveness, and mercy.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in Advance.