Christmas: Ex-presidential candidate urges prayers for Nigeria

A former presidential candidate, Dr Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has asked Nigerians to pray for the country to overcome the avalanche of challenges bedeviling it.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Office in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim also urged Christians and Nigerians, in the spirit of the season, to uphold the principles of love, tolerance and sacrifice to sustain harmony, progress and advance the cause of humanity.

He said the Christmas season represents joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill, all which are very much needed in the country at a time Nigerians are confronted with diverse challenges of development.

“I urge fellow Nigerians to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in God’s ability to restore the lost glory of Nigeria.

“I celebrate with the Christian fold and enjoin all of us to remember the essence of Christmas. In the true spirit of the season, let’s show love to our neighbours, kindness to the less-privileged and vulnerable, and tolerance to one another across the lines of faith, politics and ethnicity; in the spirit of the unique sacrifice and teachings of our Lord, Jesus Christ,” he said.