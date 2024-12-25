Christmas: CAN asks Tinubu to reduce food prices, strengthen agriculture

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has urged the federal government to strengthen the agricultural sector, reduce food prices, and address inequality.

The CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Wednesday in his Christmas message, urged Christians to reflect on Jesus Christ’s values and teachings, which provide hope, peace and guidance, especially during challenging times.

He noted that this Christmas came with a mix of joy and sorrow for many Nigerians with the recent stampedes at charity events in Ibadan, Abuja and Anambra, where innocent lives were lost.

“This Christmas comes with a mix of joy and sorrow for many Nigerians. The recent stampedes at charity events in Abuja and Anambra, where innocent lives were lost, have left us grieving as a nation. These heartbreaking incidents highlight the growing desperation among our people and the erosion of societal values such as patience, orderliness, and respect for one another.

“For those grieving or injured, I urge you to find strength in the love of Jesus Christ, whose birth we celebrate. He is the source of our comfort and peace in times of sorrow and our guide to a brighter future.

“The philanthropists involved in these events have, for many years, brought relief and joy to the less privileged during Christmas. Their intentions were noble, and their generosity is commendable and should not be discouraged in any way. However, this year’s tragedies remind us that as a society, we must revisit the values that bind us together.

“Nigerians must learn to embody Christlike virtues, such as patience, empathy, discipline, and dignity, particularly in times of collective need. It is only by returning to these values that we can prevent such unfortunate occurrences in the future,” Okoh said.

He said that these incidents also highlighted the urgent need for the government to prioritise food security, as the desperation witnessed reflected the harsh realities many Nigerians face daily.

He said, “Our leaders must remain resolute in the fight against hunger and take decisive steps to ensure that no Nigerian is left hungry or in need. Strengthening the agricultural sector, reducing food prices, and addressing inequality must be at the forefront of governance.

“As we commemorate the birth of Christ, let this Christmas inspire us to be agents of change in our society. Citizens must commit to fostering peace and orderliness in their communities. Leaders must act with compassion and wisdom to create a nation where every individual’s basic needs are met. And as individuals, let us strive to live out the teachings of Jesus by showing love, patience, and care to those around us,” Okoh said.