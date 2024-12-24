Christmas: Better days ahead, Tinubu’s wife tells Nigerians

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to look forward to 2025, saying that better days are ahead in the new year.

In her Christmas message to Nigerians, Senator Tinubu expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the “unwavering support and patience as we work towards building a better Nigeria.”

She said, “I want to assure you that under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we are committed to positive reforms that will benefit every Nigerian. Most of which are already yielding positive results.

SPONSOR AD

“As this year comes to a close, let us hold onto the belief that better days are ahead. Let us continue to love and support one another, foster unity, and embrace the diversity that makes our nation so great.

“I wish you all a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025 filled with love, joy, peace and prosperity.” she said.