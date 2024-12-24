Christmas: Atiku urges Sacrifices, Unity, Love among Nigerians

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has extended his Christmas felicitations to the Christian community.

Atiku in his Christmas message signed by Mr Paul Ibe, his spokesman called for sacrifices, unity and Love among Nigerians.

He also laid the blame of the prevailing hardship in the country on the lack of leadership.

SPONSOR AD

Atiku implored Nigerians to embrace a life of love and unity, drawing inspiration from the joyous spirit of the Christmas season.

He urged citizens to be guided by compassion and selflessness, encouraging them to cherish the significance of Christmas as a time for reflection and togetherness.

Atiku reminded Nigerians, particularly Christians, “to express gratitude for the arrival of the Christmas season despite the many challenges and hardships confronting the nation.”

“It is a blessing that we can once again celebrate the events leading to the birth of Christ, despite the adversity we face,” he stated.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the last elections, however, accused the current political leaders of not making the necessary sacrifices for the nation’s collective good and condemned the lack of leadership, “which has resulted in widespread suffering and preventable deaths across the country.”

Atiku appealed to Nigerians to remain united, embrace one another with love, and confront the root cause of their struggles – poor leadership.

“With love and unity, there is no obstacle too great to overcome. Let us, therefore, come together to share love and joy with all people of goodwill,” he said.