Christmas a period of showing love, kindness – Gov Ododo

Kogi State governor, Usman Ododo, has urged people of the state to use this Christmas period to show kindness to one another, especially to those in need to strengthen the bonds of love and friendship within families and neighbourhoods.

The governor gave this charge in his Christmas message to the people of the state on Wednesday in Lokoja.

He said the celebration of Christmas is a time to reflect on the boundless love of God, exemplified through the birth of Jesus Christ, whose life inspires Christians to embrace compassion, generosity, and unity.

SPONSOR AD

“As we celebrate this season of joy, love, and hope, I extend my heartfelt Christmas greetings to you and your families.

“This season reminds us of the values that bind us together as a community—peace, tolerance, and the unwavering spirit of resilience.

“Together, we will continue to build a Kogi State where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our collective progress”, he said.