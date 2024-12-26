Christianity’s philosophy and the requirements for Christmas celebration

In the Northern Hemisphere, Christmas falls on the winter solstice, signifying the victory of light over darkness, and the custom of lighting candles, decorating with lights, and illuminating the home symbolizes hope and renewal.

It has been observed that Christians around the world will celebrate the birth of the Lord Jesus, an event that is revered in Christianity, as well as Christ’s message of love, compassion and goodwill towards everyone. And in the delight of his arrival, some may journey to see and interact with their loved ones, but it’s important to try to understand why all of the festivities take place within the Christian community.

While the birth of our Lord brings salvation and life humilities to every Christian, as well as the fact that He was born in a manger and that there are unclear plans for him in a nice place, the masses celebrate by eating and giving gifts to friends, which represents selflessness and the joy of giving, encouraging kindness and generosity among coworkers and churchgoers, even though the economy will make this subtle.

Unquestionably, Christians will also give gifts to celebrate this event, which is done once a year and involves constant spending, along with the purchase of dresses and other clothing and travel, due to the rise in goods and services, such as the high cost of food and petrol and the various insecurity issues the nation is currently facing.

Many Christians will attend special church services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day to commemorate the birth of Jesus, and common elements of the services include carols, prayers, and Bible readings.

Michael Oke wrote from Gwagwalada, Abuja