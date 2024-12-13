Christian, Muslim communities in Jos agree to coexist after 3 years of tension

Three years after a deadly attack that strained relationships between Christian and Muslim communities in Yelwa Zangam, a suburb of Jos North, Plateau State, the two groups have agreed to live in peace.

The attack on August 25, 2021, claimed over 30 lives, including women and children, which caused significant mistrust between the communities.

However, through prayers, meetings, and continuous dialogue, the residents have now resolved to coexist peacefully.

SPONSOR AD

Bagudu Amos, the incoming District Head, highlighted the progress made, noting that residents can now visit each other’s communities without issues.

He said regular meetings help sustain the peaceful atmosphere.

Yusuf Saleh, a Muslim community leader, also expressed optimism, stating that although the attack left lasting trauma, peace is gradually returning, with both communities now sharing experiences, discussing development plans, and participating in each other’s celebrations.

Women from both communities have been particularly active in fostering unity.

Jummai Luka and Binta Umar, residents of the community, said they now collaborate on resolving issues and have strengthened cordial relationships through business and social interactions.