Christian Atsu paid my school fees after my father’s death — Nigerian comedian

Popular Nigerian skit maker Dr Craze Clown has revealed how the late Ghanaian football star impacted his life. According to the humour merchant who is also a certified doctor revealed that the footballer paid for his school fees till he graduated.

According to the skit maker, the late footballer reached out to him after his father died promising to take care of his fees, a vow he fulfilled.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, while eulogising the late Ghanaian football star, the funny man wrote, “Christian has been supporting me from way back 2015.

“When I lost my dad, he reached out and offered to pay my fees till I graduated and he did. You’ve been a great friend of mine Chris and I will surely miss you. I really can’t hold back the tears. Rest well brother. Rest Well my friend.

“So many things to say about you coz you had a heart of gold. I sincerely prayed for God to keep you alive because it is going to be so hard for your loved ones. I pray God gives your family the strength to handle this pain.”(sic).

