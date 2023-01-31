Christian Aid appoints Osai Ojigho as Policy and Campaigns Director

International development and humanitarian charity, Christian Aid, has appointed Osai Ojigho as its new Policy and Campaigns Director. She will be responsible for leading the…

She will be responsible for leading the organisation’s advocacy and public campaigning, and its research, policy, and learning.

Osai, who starts on March 6, comes to Christian Aid from Amnesty International, where she has been the Nigeria country director since 2017.

In that position she has spearheaded influential human rights campaigns, challenging the conduct of the military and the police.

According to a statement released by the humanitarian charity, Osai was Oxfam’s pan-Africa programme manager, based in Nairobi, and has worked in a number of other pan-African advocacy roles, including as coordinator of the State of the Union campaign, and as deputy director of Alliances for Africa.

During that time, she was also a human rights observer for the AU mission to Mali and the Sahel. Osai has a legal background, having studied in Nigeria and the UK.

Chief Executive of Christian Aid, Patrick Watt said, “I am delighted by this appointment. Osai demonstrated strong strategic insight and energy, and she brings valuable national and international experience of campaigning on complex human rights issues, and of navigating sensitive political contexts.

“Beyond Africa, her advocacy experience has taken her to the US, Asia, Latin America and the Hague. This experience will be an asset as she leads a diverse department located across five countries. We look forward to Osai starting with us.”

Incoming Policy and Campaigns Director, Ojigho, said, “I am thrilled to be joining Christian Aid as it leads a campaign for a just world where every person is treated with dignity, and where equality is the norm. It is an honour to be a part of a team dedicated to serving communities that have been most impacted by the climate crisis, structural social and economic inequalities, and gender injustice.

“I am looking forward to increasing our reach, mobilising engagement, and contributing to a rights-led development practice.”