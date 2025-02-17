Chinese investors to establish $330m Lithium factory in Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State at the weekend said Chinese investors have concluded arrangements to establish a $330m Lithium processing factory in the state.

“During my visit to China recently, I signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the establishment of a Lithium factory in Yauri, this is an investment worth 330 million dollars, to develop the mining sector,” the governor said.

He spoke during the 2025 annual Yauri Rigata and Cultural Festival held in the ancient town to celebrate the 200-year-old Rigata Festival.

SPONSOR AD

He said the investment was one of the numerous benefits of his recent visit to China to attract foreign investors.

The governor said he would not waiver in attracting more local and foreign investors to the state with a view to further bolstering its socioeconomic development.

He also expressed delight that his administration had positively changed the entire landscape of the state in less than twenty months. “These giant strides were evenly spread across the state and my administration will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling our campaign promises,” he said.

Governor Idris said Yauri Emirate has had its own fair share of the development spree, but more of the projects are in the pipeline.

He said the Rigata festival was to showcase the beauty, tradition, strength of the communities and the spirit of their resilience.

“It also promotes tourism and socioeconomic development and prosperity as well attract businesses from far and near,” he said. He urged the people to proudly showcase what Yauri and Kebbi State have to offer to the outside world.

Earlier, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Muhammadu Zayyanu commended the state and federal governments over what he called the sustained efforts by both Kebbi State and federal governments to bring the desired development to his emirate.

“The emirate can boast of abundant natural resources including Gold capable of boosting internally generated revenues of the state and the federal government,” he said.