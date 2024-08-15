Chinese firm to invest $50m in tin, others in Nasarawa

A Chinese firm, Nizhong Mining Company, has announced that it will invest $50 million in the exploration of tin, lithium and other minerals in Nasarawa…

A Chinese firm, Nizhong Mining Company, has announced that it will invest $50 million in the exploration of tin, lithium and other minerals in Nasarawa State.

He company’s chairman, Mr. R. He Ruqui, disclosed this when he led another management team on a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule, at the Government House, Lafia.

According to him, the exploration and processing of tin and other minerals will take place in Agwada, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He-Ruchui explained that already the company has secured its cadastral licence as well as consent letter from the federal government and the host community to commence operation

He said the company will provide formal and informal jobs to many unemployed youths thereby reducing the unemployment rate in the state.

Responding, Governor Sule appreciated the management of the company for showing interest in investing in the state’s solid mineral subsector.

He urged them to operate according to existing mining regulations, the land reclamation policy, while also meeting their corporate social responsibility to the community they will be operating in.