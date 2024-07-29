✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
China’s Xie shoots gold in dream Olympic debut

Xie Yu of China struck gold in a dream Olympic debut, displaying the poise of a veteran in the men’s 10 metre air pistol event…

xie yu of china celebrate his victory yesterday at the ongoing paris olympics
Xie Yu of China struck gold in a dream Olympic debut, displaying the poise of a veteran in the men’s 10 metre air pistol event on Sunday.

After China won the 10 metre air rifle mixed team event on Saturday, Xie (240.9) mined another gold from the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, beating Italian Federico Nilo Maldini (240) who took the silver medal.

Paolo Monna (218.6) claimed bronze with clear daylight between the top three and rest of the field.

“If I hadn’t won, this may have been my biggest regret,” Xie told reporters.

“It is very difficult to be selected for China for the Olympics, so to be able to stand here today, on this higher stage, is very significant for me.”

Xie carried a wafer-thin cushion of 0.4 going into the final shot after Maldini had reduced the gap in the elimination section.

The Italian lost his momentum at the last minute, however, and stood gazing at the floor after signing off with a modest 9.5.

Xie scored 10 to seal the gold and flashed a shy smile as his teammates in bright red-and-white erupted in the stands.

