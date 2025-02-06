China to support Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency

China has reaffirmed its commitment to partnering with Nigeria in the area of mechanised agriculture to achieve food security for Nigeria.

China made the commitment at the 2025 Zoomlion Agriculture Machinery Exhibition and New Distributor Channel Fair, held at the China-Nigeria Agricultural Technology Demonstration Centre in Ushafa, Abuja.

The event featured the exhibition and demonstration of the RK 754-A and RK 504-A tractors, both manufactured by the Chinese company.

SPONSOR AD

Jerry Wu, Zoomlion Marketing Director, who said the tractors are efficient, durable, cost-effective, and provide easy access to spare parts, pledged China’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency through agricultural mechanisation.

“China is committed to supporting Nigeria’s quest for food sufficiency through agricultural mechanisation. Our advanced machinery is designed to empower farmers, enabling them to achieve greater yields and contribute to the nation’s food security,” he said.

In his remarks, Hillary Aroboinosen, Principal Agricultural Engineer of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, stated that the federal government remains fully committed to supporting mechanisation initiatives through public-private partnerships and facilitating the acquisition of affordable machinery for farmers.

“The role of mechanisation in transforming agriculture cannot be overstated. Modern agricultural machinery has the potential to bridge the gap between subsistence farming and commercially viable farming, enabling our farmers to adapt to the challenges of climate change, rising population demands, and global market competition,” he said.

“Through strategic programs like this, public-private partnerships, and capacity-building projects, we aim to facilitate the acquisition of affordable machinery for farmers, especially for small-scale operators and promote training and skills development to ensure the effective use of modern equipment.”