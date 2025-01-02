China to strengthen ties with Nigeria through movies

The CEO of NTA-StarTimes TV, Joshua Wong, has stated that China would continue to strengthen bilateral ties with Nigeria through the use of exchange programmes, aid and movies.

Speaking during the airing of a Chinese movie dubbed in Hausa Language at Dafa Community in Kwali Area Council, Abuja, Wong said over 40 Nigerians are already studying in China as part of efforts to understand the culture of China.

He added that the country had provided various projects to 1,000 communities in Nigeria since 2019 to improve lives and livelihoods and through the company, it is bringing entertainment to hard-to-reach communities.

SPONSOR AD

“This community now lacks entertainment due to the poor electricity and scarce access to films, movies and TV content. This is why StarTimes has been the leading digital TV operator in Nigeria for so many years.”

“We all know China and Nigeria are good partners and brothers, so we hope this event will also help the Dafa community and bring joy to their faces with the mystery movie and for them to know more about Chinese culture.”

He expressed commitment that Chinese and Nigerian film producers would collaborate to produce movies to promote the bilateral ties of both countries’ cultures.

On his part, the head of Dafa community, Abdullahi Kajiya, said the company had executed several projects in the community, including solar lights.

He appealed to the federal government to look into the issue of electricity in the community to enjoy programmes aired on the StarTimes network.