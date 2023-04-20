China denies funding terrorism in Nigeria

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has denied reports that it is indirectly funding terrorism in the country. A statement published by the embassy on its…

A statement published by the embassy on its website debunked the report by The Times of the U.K claiming that “Beijing could be indirectly funding terror” in Nigeria.

China said the report is based on unverified, unclear, and unproven information.

“The Chinese government, as well as the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, have always encouraged and urged the Chinese companies and nationals in Nigeria to abide by the laws and regulations of Nigeria, and to implement the local rules and guidance on labor, environment, health and safety, etc, and would continue their efforts in this regard.

“The Chinese government was and would never be involved in any form of funding terrorism.

“The allegations contained in the report were totally irresponsible and unethical, and the intention of the report is seriously questioned.

“For the past decades, the bilateral cooperation between China and Nigeria has brought tangible benefits to our bilateral ties and the well-being of the two peoples.

“We will continue to work with the Nigerian government to promote development and address security issues. We welcome international partners to join our efforts in good faith, but would reject any intention or action that would smear our cooperation,” the embassy said in the statement.

The report in The Times published on 15th April 2023 claimed Beijing could be indirectly funding terror in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy.

According to the report, Chinese mining bosses were funding Nigerian militant groups in order to secure access to the country’s mineral reserves.

“Chinese companies working in parts of Nigeria where attacks are frequent have been striking security deals with insurgents…, the report stated in part.