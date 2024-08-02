Children join in Maiduguri as protesters mount roadblocks

A large number of children between the ages of 10 and 17 yesterday hit the streets of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to comply with…

They observed the peaceful protest under heavy security presence on the major Kano road, along the Bulunkutu area of the town.

The boys carried placards with various inscriptions that communicated their anger to the Tinubu administration.

Some of the inscriptions read, “End the Bad Governance”, “Bama so (We don’t want)” and “We are hungry”.

Hundreds of protesters on the major Kano road, Bulunkutu area of Borno State capital, prevented vehicular movement and turned back Keke Napep riders to join the strike.

The protest picked up steam in Maiduguri around 9:00 am amidst heavy security presence with young men and women calling on President Tinubu to resign.

Our correspondent also reports how the protesters sent the passengers home to prepare and come out to join the protest.

Filling stations and petty traders later opened businesses, while commuters were left with no option but to trek.