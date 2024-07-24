Children abandon schools in Bayelsa community due to lack of teachers

Children in Amatu II community in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State have abandoned primary and secondary schools for the past three years due to the…

Children in Amatu II community in Ekeremor LGA of Bayelsa State have abandoned primary and secondary schools for the past three years due to the unavailability of teachers.

The community has, therefore, appealed to the state government to post teachers and corps members to its schools to address the issue.

Speaking with newsmen in Ekeremor town on Tuesday, a community leader, Mr Jerry Samasuode, said they had written multiple letters to the state Ministry of Education, the Universal Basic Education Board and the Post-Primary Schools Board, but that no action had been taken.

He said, “The situation is so dire that children in our community have lost track of the academic calendar. They don’t know when schools resume or close for holidays. If nothing is done urgently, our children may grow up to become problems to society due to lack of education.”

He said about five years ago corps members covered the shortage of teachers, but that they had also abandoned the community.

Despite the construction of a road from Yenagoa to Ekeremor, making the community more accessible, teachers and corps members still refuse to stay, he added.

Reacting to the complaints, Mr Onisoman Kos-Ikah, media aide to the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Education, Dr Gentle Emelah, said the matter was being addressed.

He said, “It’s not a lack of teachers, but rather a refusal by teachers to be posted to the community. The commissioner has scheduled a meeting with community leaders and other stakeholders to ensure this situation does not recur.”