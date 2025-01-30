Child trafficking suspects arrested over sale of child

Two individuals, identified as Christiana Uwem Ibanga and her boyfriend, Inyene Etuk Akpan, have been arrested for child trafficking after allegedly selling their six-year-old child.

The suspects, according to police, admitted to selling their six-year-old child for N450,000 in 2024 in Aba, Abia State, to an unidentified buyer.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Timfon John, disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Uyo, where several suspects involved in burglary, theft, armed robbery, and drug-related offences were also paraded, along with recovered stolen items.

John stated that police investigators have expanded their search to Aba to locate the buyer and the missing child, assuring that those involved would be brought to justice.

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to selling their child in May 2024 for N450,000 with the assistance of one Saviour Aniedi,” John stated.