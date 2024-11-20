Child mortality: Nasarawa loses 143 under-fives, reproductive women

No fewer than 143 children under the age of five and women of reproductive age have died across 12 communities in 23 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

Barr. Patricia Kupuchi, Federal Commissioner in the National Population Commission in Benue State disclosed this during a press conference to launch the 2024 VASA study in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital, on Tuesday.

Citing the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS), reports from 2023-2024, Kupuchi, who is also overseeing Nasarawa State said the VASA study was a follow up to the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey.

SPONSOR AD

She further revealed that the NPC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health (FMOH), is implementing the nationwide study, noting that this round of VASA study is building on previous efforts from 2014 and 2019, that provided valuable information that helped shape health policies and interventions aimed at reducing preventable deaths.

She hinted that the NPC is also set to commence the 2024 Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA), study in 28 communities in Nasarawa State.

“We are here in Nasarawa State to introduce the 2024 Nigeria Verbal and Social Autopsy (VASA) study, a crucial survey designed to provide insights into the causes of under-five and maternal deaths in our communities.

“The study is a follow-up to the 2023-2024 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey concluded in May this year. We will be going back to the NDHS households to ask for information that will help the government understand and plan to address the biomedical and social causes of death of children under age 5 and of women of reproductive age,” she stated.