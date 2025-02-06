Chieftaincy tussle claims lives of mother, child in Nasarawa

Two people have been killed in the Odu electoral ward of Maraba Udege Development Area, Nasarawa Local Government Area, Nasarawa State following a violent chieftaincy dispute that has displaced many residents and led to the destruction of several homes.

Angered by the crisis, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, visited the affected communities on Wednesday to assess the situation and find a lasting solution to the conflict.

The governor prohibited the contending families from the Odu and Embu communities from further involvement in the chieftaincy tussle, which has persisted for three years without a resolution.

The dispute involves the Afo people of Angwan Duse and Angwan Kasa, both under the Udege Development Area.

Reports indicate that the latest violence, which erupted on Saturday, February 1, 2025, was triggered by a land ownership dispute between the two warring factions.

After evaluating the damage, Governor Sule announced plans to appoint an administrator to oversee the area and work towards a peaceful resolution.

He emphasised the need for peace, particularly as the area has become increasingly significant due to ongoing mining activities. He urged stakeholders to see Mararaba as belonging to the Afo nation as a whole, rather than being divided along communal lines.

Earlier, Retired Naval Officer Yahaya Owuna welcomed the governor and his entourage, urging all Afo people to embrace peace for the sake of the region’s growth and development.