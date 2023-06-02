Chief of Staff: Gbajabiamila’s appointment well deserved, says Benjamin Kalu

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, legislator representing Bende Federal Constituency, has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Gbajabiamila’s…

Benjamin Okezie Kalu, legislator representing Bende Federal Constituency, has congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila’s appointment was announced in a statement on Friday by President Tinubu’s Director, Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye.

Kalu, who is the present spokesperson of the 9th House of Representatives and is presently the APC candidate for the position of Deputy Speaker in the 10th House of Representatives, said the appointment of Gbajabiamila is well-deserved.

In a statement, Kalu said: “Your new role as Chief of Staff is not only a testament to your remarkable leadership qualities and unwavering commitment to public service but also a recognition of your in-depth experience, outstanding achievements, and dedication to the development of our dear nation.

Subsidy: Be patient with Tinubu, Oluwo tells Nigerians

Tinubu promises better minimum wage, lists security as top priority

“Having been in the Legislature for over 20 years, you have consistently demonstrated exceptional competence, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of the complexities of governance, a true inspiration to anyone in the Nigerian Parliament. Your commitment to upholding democratic values, fostering national unity, and championing the welfare of the Nigerian people has earned you widespread respect and global admiration particularly through your accomplishments as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

“As you assume this office, May you continue to serve our great nation with distinction, integrity, and unshaken devotion. I wish you every success in your new role as Chief of Staff to the President, and I have full confidence that under your guidance, Nigeria will witness remarkable progress and prosperity.

“Please accept my best wishes for your continued success. I look forward to witnessing the positive impact of your leadership and the contributions you will make towards the development trajectory of our dear nation, Nigeria .”

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...