Chief of Defence Staff Speaks on 16 months with Lagbaja

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has expressed sorrow over the passing of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja.

The Army chief died on Tuesday after a brief illness at the age of 56.

Musa, in a statement by the Director Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, described the late army chief as a courageous, loyal and dedicated officer.

He also conveyed his deepest condolences to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu, family of the late Lagbaja and all Nigerians over the sad loss.

According to him, Lagbaja was a courageous, hard-working, reliable, loyal, and dedicated service chief whose tireless efforts and unflinching commitment to the security and well-being of the nation were unparalleled.

“Therefore, his passing is a tremendous loss, not only to his family, the Army and the AFN but also to the entire nation and humanity.

“Lt.-Gen. Lagbaja’s legacy of exceptional service and loyalty leaves an indelible mark on the Nigerian Army, the AFN and the national defence security landscape,’’ he said.

The CDS said Lagbaja demonstrated exemplary leadership, spearheading the establishment of the Nigerian Army Aviation Wing and playing instrumental roles in multiple security operations across the country.

He said that late COAS made tremendous contributions to operations such as Forest Sanity in Kaduna and Niger States, as well as Lafiya Dole, Zaman Lafiya and Hadin Kai in Borno.

Other operations, according to him, include Zaki in Benue and UDOKA in the Southeast, amongst others.

“His contributions to these operations reflect his relentless dedication to ensuring a safer and more secure Nigeria,’’ he added.

Musa prayed for Almighty God to grant strength and comfort to his beloved wife, Mrs Maria Lagbaja and his family during this period of immense grief.

According to him, the military and the nation will deeply feel the void left by Gen. Lagbaja’s invaluable service, especially in these critical times of addressing national security challenges.

He said that Lagbaja’s 16-month tenure as army chief demonstrated his sterling performance, courage and steadfast commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty.

“His enduring dedication and achievements will forever be remembered in the annals of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the nation at large,’’ he added. (NAN)