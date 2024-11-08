Chidoka to deliver 3rd Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Annual Memorial Lecture

The Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership has announced that its Chancellor, Chief Osita Chidoka, will be delivering this year’s Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Annual Memorial Lecture.

The lecture, on the topic, “Harnessing the Power of Education for National Transformation: Lessons from Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu’s Vision”, is set to take place on Thursday, November 14, at the Igbariam Campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Anambra.

This year’s lecture will bring together distinguished guests, including the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo; Chief Ojukwu’s widow, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu; the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; special guest of honour, former Minister Labaran Maku; and the Ag. Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, who will serve as the Chief Host.

SPONSOR AD

According to a statement by the Centre’s Media Adviser, Aliyu Jalal, Chidoka’s insights as a former Minister of Aviation and former Corps Marshal of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) are “well suited to address the challenges facing Nigeria today and to outline a roadmap for national renewal and resilience.”

No Nigerian Actor Can Buy Range Rover from Acting alone – Movie practitioner

71.2m Nigerians self-employed; 13m wage earners – NBS survey

“Chidoka is well-regarded for his exemplary public service and his commitment to youth development through the Mekaria Mentorship Program – the largest youth mentorship initiative in Nigeria.

“He continues to champion evidence-based policy and national dialogue through the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, which he founded in 2024. Known for his dedication to educational and other solutions-based policy reforms,” Jalal added.

Comment, Chidoka said, “I am humbled by the university’s decision to offer me this opportunity to stand on the shoulders of a great Nigerian and celebrated Igbo son, to address the pressing challenges within our educational sector and inspire a renewed commitment to national transformation through the power of knowledge and resilient leadership.”