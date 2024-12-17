Chidoka: How South East lost N17.4trn in 29 years 

Former Minister of Aviation and Chancellor of the Athena Centre for Policy and Leadership, Osita Chidoka, has revealed that the South East region has suffered an estimated financial loss of N17.4 trillion over the last 29 years owing to the absence of a sixth state.

Chidoka explained that this loss significantly impacts federal allocations and local government revenues that would have otherwise supported development in the region.

Speaking at the Otu Oka-Iwu (Association of Igbo Lawyers) event over the weekend, as conveyed in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka emphasised that the figure – adjusted for inflation and currency devaluation – highlights the region’s prolonged economic and political marginalisation.

He said, “The absence of a sixth state in the Southeast is not just a political oversight but a direct financial loss for our region. Over the past 29 years, the Southeast has lost over 17 trillion Naira, which could have fueled economic development, improved infrastructure, and enhanced our political representation in the National Assembly.

“This loss is unsustainable, and it is time for us to come together and take the necessary steps to stop these ongoing losses.”

Chidoka called on South East leaders to unite and follow the constitutional process for state creation, reminding the region of the process, as stipulated in Section 8(1) of the 1999 Constitution.

“A formal request for the creation of a new state, supported by at least a two-thirds majority of the Senate, House of Representatives, State House of Assembly, and local government councils in the affected area.

“Approval through a referendum, where at least two-thirds of the people in the affected area must support the creation of the new state.

“Approval by a simple majority of all states and their respective Houses of Assembly. Final approval by a two-thirds majority of both chambers of the National Assembly.

“Now is the time for the Southeast to formally request the creation of the sixth state, following the prescribed constitutional process. This is the only way to stop the representation and federal allocation losses.”

He urged Southeast leaders to play national politics, putting aside internal divisions, and work together to secure the region’s future.

“We must stop crying about the absence of the sixth state and instead focus on what is required to make it a reality. The Southeast must place the burden on the Nigerian state to officially recognise our need for equitable representation, resources, and political power,” he added.

Chidoka concluded by encouraging South East leaders to prioritise unity and strategic engagement to secure the region’s future.