Chelsea Yet To Secure Home Win In Seven Games

Chelsea on Saturday played a 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Nottingham Forest arrived in West London on the back of seven successive defeats on their travels and with the worst away record in the Premier League.

Yet Chelsea were without a win in six league games at Stamford Bridge and Frank Lampard had yet to win at home since his return to the dugout.

Something had to give but neither side could find a winner.

Forest took an early lead when Taiwo Awoniyi got in front of recalled Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to head in the opener from Renan Lodi’s cross.

Raheem Sterling equalized after the break when he swept home Trevoh Chalobah’s cross and the England winger then turned inside Felipe before curling the ball beyond Keylor Navas seven minutes later.

But Frank Lampard’s side led for just four minutes at Stamford Bridge as Awoniyi flicked home Orel Mangala’s delicate lob into the six-yard box to secure a draw for the visitors.

This ended a run of seven successive league away defeats for Steve Cooper’s men and leaves them three points above third-bottom Leeds United with two games remaining.