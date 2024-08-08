Chelsea work on deal to sign Atletico’s Omorodion

Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Spanish forward Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid. The Spanish side agreed an £81.5m deal to sign Manchester…

The Spanish side agreed an £81.5m deal to sign Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez on Monday and selling Omorodion will help raise funds to buy the Argentine.

It is understood that personal terms have now been agreed with Alvarez, who will join for an initial £64.4m, with a further £17.1m in potential add-ons.

Omorodion, 20, joined Atletico last summer days after making his La Liga debut for Granada, when he scored against the Madrid side.

Atletico immediately sent Omorodion to Alaves on loan where he scored eight goals in 35 appearances last season.

He is currently at the Olympics and has scored once in Spain’s run to the final.