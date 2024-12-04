✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Chelsea will ‘dominate’ Premier League – Maresca

enzo maresca
enzo maresca

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says the club will “dominate” the Premier League in the next five to 10 years.

The 44-year-old Italian has repeatedly played down his team’s title chances this season, despite Chelsea being third in the table and level on points and goal difference with Mikel Arteta’s challengers Arsenal.

However, Maresca has played down Chelsea’s readiness to compete for titles despite the world record sums in multiple transfer windows under their Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital ownership group.

Chelsea have spent more than £1.5bn since the Clearlake takeover – largely on younger players on longer contracts – albeit balanced by substantial sales.

