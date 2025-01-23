✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Chelsea to sign USA’s Girma for world record fee

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca during a training session
USA defender Naomi Girma has agreed terms to join Chelsea on a long-term deal for a world record transfer.

The fee is believed to be the most expensive transfer for a female footballer, in the region of £900,000 ($1.1m) and exceeding the £685,000 Bay FC paid for Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji in February 2024.

It would also see the 24-year-old become the first women’s million dollar player.

Women’s Super League champions Chelsea were in a tussle with French giants Lyon for her signature, with Girma widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

She is set to leave San Diego Wave – now managed by former Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall – and will become manager Sonia Bompastor’s first January signing at the club.

Girma was a priority target for Chelsea this window having lost centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

They currently sit top of the WSL table with a seven-point lead over Arsenal and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Women’s Champions League.

 

