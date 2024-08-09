Chelsea sign £15m Boca Juniors defender Anselmino

Chelsea have completed the signing of Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino in a £15.6m deal. The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge…

Chelsea have completed the signing of Boca Juniors defender Aaron Anselmino in a £15.6m deal.

The 19-year-old has signed a seven-year contract at Stamford Bridge but will remain on loan at the Argentine club for the 2024-25 season as part of the agreement.

He made his debut for Boca in June 2023 and has made 10 appearances in total.

Anselmino signed a contract extension in January 2024 that tied him to the club until 2028.

So far this summer, Chelsea have spent about £115m on midfielders Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Renato Veiga and Omari Kellyman, plus goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Caleb Wiley, winger Estevao Willian and striker Marc Guiu.