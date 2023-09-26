Chelsea are reportedly prepared to stand by Mauricio Pochettino despite a poor start to the season, with the club currently having no plans to sack…

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to stand by Mauricio Pochettino despite a poor start to the season, with the club currently having no plans to sack their head coach.

The Blues are sitting in 14th place in the Premier League after a less-than-ideal opening to the 2023-24 term in which the West Londoners hoped to move away from midtable.

Chelsea have collected just five points from their first six league outings, with their solitary win coming against top-flight newcomers Luton Town before the international break.

The 2021 Champions League winners have no European football to contend with this season after ending up 12th in the Premier League last term, however that pure focus on domestic matters has not appeared to help the Blues so far.

Despite a difficult start, according to Football Insider, Chelsea have no immediate plans to sack Pochettino amid a poor run of results to kick-off the season.

The report claims that both the manager and the club’s hierarchy realise that performances and results need to improve quickly in order for the Blues to achieve their goals this term.

Pochettino signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge on his arrival this summer, meaning the Argentinian is contracted at the organisation until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea will be looking to register their first goal of the month when they host high-flying Brighton & Hove Albion in the third round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

