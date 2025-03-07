Chelsea edge Copenhagen in CL last-16 first leg

Chelsea took one step into the quarterfinals of the Uefa Conference League with a 2-1 win at Copenhagen on Thursday in their last 16 first leg tie.

Reece James and Enzo Fernandez netted in the second half, before Gabriel Pereira halved the deficit for the hosts, as Enzo Maresca’s side just did enough to take control of the tie in the Danish capital.

After James’ opening goal, halftime substitute Fernandez made the game safe for the visitors with an emphatic 65th-minute finish following good work by teenager Tyrique George.

But 11 minutes from time, Pereira was left unmarked in the box to nod in from a set-piece.