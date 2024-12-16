✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Chelsea beat Brentford to close in on Liverpool

marc cucurella
marc cucurella

Buoyant Chelsea moved within two points of leaders Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as goals from Marc Cucurella and Nicolas Jackson earned them a 2-1 victory over neighbours Brentford.

Chelsea pushed Brentford back from the start but it was not until the 43rd minute that Spain fullback Cucurella raced into the area and dived athletically to head Noni Madueke’s cross past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Ten minutes from the full time whistle Jackson squeezed the ball inside the near post but the ever busy Bryan Mbeumo pulled a goal back in the last minute of regulation time to give Chelsea, now four points clear of third-placed Arsenal, a nervy finish.

SPONSOR AD

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories