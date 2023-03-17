Chelsea battle Real Madrid, City handed Bayern in tough UCL quarter-final draw

Chelsea will face Real Madrid and Manchester City have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final. The Premier League duo are on…

Chelsea will face Real Madrid and Manchester City have been drawn against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final.

The Premier League duo are on a collision course to face each other in a mouth-watering semi-final tie should they see off their heavyweight last-eight opponents.

AC Milan, who knocked out Tottenham in the last 16, will go head-to-head with Serie A leaders Napoli in an all-Italian clash, with the final quarter-final seeing Inter Milan face off with Benfica.

Holders Real eliminated the Blues at this stage of last season’s competition on the way to lifting the trophy for the 14th time.

It looks an even more daunting task this time around, with Graham Potter’s men languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after an underwhelming campaign.

Pep Guardiola returns to face former club Bayern in an equally enticing affair as the Citizens bid to finally land their first-ever Champions League triumph.

Champions League quarter-final draw