Chelle’s appointment as S’Eagles coach a slap on Nigeria –NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has tackled the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over the appointment of a Malian, Éric Sékou Chelle, as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

NANS in a statement signed by the Clerk of the Senate, Abdul-Yekinn Odunayo, on Wednesday, in Abeokuta, Ogun State, described the development as an aberration.

Odunayo expressed dismay at the appointment and wondered what prompted the NFF to settle for the new coach amongst other better and experienced coaches, both in Nigeria and Europe.

The NFF Executive Committee at its meeting held in Abuja on Tuesday, following the sub-committee’s recommendation on Thursday, January 2, had announced Chelle as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

But NANS faulted the appointment, describing it as “slap on the country”.

Odunayo contended that there are several Nigerian coaches with better pedigrees and CVs than Chelle, urging the NFF to go search for a coach locally, if an African coach is their preferred choice.

While calling on the NFF to reconsider its decision, Odunayo urged the Federation to either look within and appoint a Nigerian or any other person in Europe as Eagles coach.

He equally tasked the NFF to groom more local coaches and encourage them by giving them national assignments instead of appointing “a half-baked coach” from Africa.

“We all witnessed how the Malian national team, the Aiglons, struggled, wobbled and stumbled at the 2024 African Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire. NANS, therefore, wonders why the NFF will go for such a person as the coach of the Super Eagles.

“The 47-year-old featured for clubs such as Martigues, Valenciennes, Lens, Istres and Chamois Niortais in France during his playing career, without any laurels. As a nation, we need a coach that is versed and tactical, who can harness and blend the talents we parade in this country.

“We at NANS condemn this appointment as it falls short of standards our nation is known for, especially in the round leather game. Rather than giving Nigeria a half-baked or run-of-the-mill coach, the NFF can do better by appointing a Nigerian into the position of the coach of the Super Eagles.

“We seriously doubt if Chelle can secure a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals, a major mandate given to him by the NFF. We call on the football federation to reconsider this appointment and give the country a Super Eagles coach that will rekindle the country’s glory in the game of soccer, both in Africa and at the global stage,” the statement said.