Chelle identifies potential Super Eagles players in Pillars, Rangers clash

Super Eagles coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, has said at least three players were outstanding during the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 27 match on Sunday, March 2, between Kano Pillars and defending champions, Enugu Rangers, at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

Former champions, Kano Pillars fought back to defeat Rangers who were in Kano to avenge the shocking 3-4 home defeat inflicted on them in the first round by the ‘Masu gida’ boys.

Without a doubt, the presence of the Super Eagles coach who has been going round NPFL match venues to scout for potential national team players added excitement to the clash of the league’s heavyweights.

Rangers stunned the teeming home fans with the opening goal in the 33rd minute when Bashir Usman stepped forward to convert from the penalty spot after the referee spotted a foul in the box on Godwin Obaje.

However, just before the break, Pillars inspirational player, Rabiu Ali “Pele” also scored from the spot, marking his 11th goal of the season and his 133rd in the NPFL.

On resumption, Jerry Alex capitalised on a pinpoint cross from Abdullahi Ali to score in the 60th minute for Pillars to nick the maximum points as the thrilling encounter ended 2-1 in favour of the hosts.

During a halftime interview, Chelle shared explained the purpose of his visit and shared his thoughts on the match.

He said: “I work all the time and I just want to take some pleasure in watching top players.

“One team tried to have possession, while the other played transition. I think Kano Pillars need more movement when they have the ball. Overall, it’s a good game.”

On whether any player stood out, Chelle said: “There are two or three good players I have seen in both teams. They are very interesting.”

Meanwhile, the victory moved Pillars into 4th place with 42 points from 27 matches, while Rangers dropped to 5th with 41 points.

Kano Pillars will look to build on this victory as they face Kwara United in Ilorin on Sunday, while Rangers will need to regroup ahead of their match against struggling Akwa United in Enugu.