Check unregulated private jetties, Maritime Unions tell NPA

The joint Congress of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), have asked the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and other relevant agencies to halt the ongoing illegal activities witnessed around unregulated private jetties in Nigeria.

Addressing a joint press conference on Thursday in Lagos, the President of both Unions, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju and Akinola Bodunde disclosed that some private jetties operating in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, now engage in handling containers.

Addressing news men, President of SSASCGOC, Comrade Akinola Bodunde, revealed that it has come to the knowledge of MWUN & SSACSGOC that a company in Port Harcourt, which initially got sole approval to operate as a jetty, has upped its operations to that of a terminal.

Bodunde noted that sadly, in spite of this, the said company has continued to pay “jetty rate” to the NPA, thereby underpaying the NPA and constituting economic sabotage.

“This practice is spread through to other companies and is seriously undermining the capacity of the NPA to meet its maximal yield.

“We use this opportunity to call on the concerned authority to take necessary actions and nip this practice which is bleeding our economy in the bud.

“Lastly, we bring attention to the need for increased personnel to strengthen oversight of dry port operations.

Also speaking, the President General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, expressed his disappointment at the non-implementation of the recent minimum wage that was approved by the Federal Government.