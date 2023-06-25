Cheating claim: Devil is a liar, God in control – Banky W

Ace Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington fondly known as Banky W has been in the news recently over an allegation of cheating on his wife, Adesua…

Ace Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington fondly known as Banky W has been in the news recently over an allegation of cheating on his wife, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, with a former signee on his record label, Empire Mates Entertainment.

While subtly addressing the situation, the singer-turned-preacher stated that the devil is a liar as he praised his wife while preaching at a church he co-founds, The Waterbrooks Church.

During his sermon, Banky W said, “The devil didn’t want you to hear this message. In fact, he did not want us to enter this series at all. There was an attack in the beginning but here we are, the devil is a liar and God is in control.

“I really think the devil did not want us to hear this. He does not want us to be free. The Bible says that the thief does not come but to steal and destroy. If I don’t thank God for anything in my life, I thank God for this woman (Adesua Etomi-Wellington).

“It is important to have someone you can share with. Somebody, pick the right person that you can talk to and say this is my struggle, can you pray with me? Can you hold me accountable?”

