Charitable Nigerians receive 2024 Peace Achievers Award

Charitable individuals and corporate organisations from different walks of life have received the 2024 Peace Achievers International Awards for their commitment to socio-economic development initiatives and humanitarian interventions towards fostering sustainable peace in communities across Nigeria and beyond.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday night as part of activities for the 14th edition of the annual Peace Achievers International Conference and Awards with the theme, “Building Bridges for Sustainable Peace and Security: Integrating Sectors for Harmonious Future”, at the Abuja Continental Hotel in the FCT.

The 2024 conference brought together heads of organisations, seasoned entrepreneurs, members of the diplomatic community, traditional rulers and the academia from across Nigeria and beyond to deliberate and chart a common front towards building sustainable peace for a prosperous nation.

Some notable Nigerians who made this year’s Peace Achievers ‘roll-call’ are Dr Linus Okorie,President, GOTNI Leadership Centre, Gov of Zamfara State,Dauda Lawal, Osahon Okunbo, Executive Director, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd and Dr Mohammed Dahiru, Presidential Implementation Committee on Technology Transfer(PICTT)/Chairman Nigeria –Czech Republic Trade and Investment Council.

Other recipients include Mrs Nimi Briggs, CEO, NIMPAT Group, Mr Michael Bartlett-Vanderpuye, President and Group Chairman M&C Group Global, Amb. Victoria Olufunke Olatunde,Founder, Victoria Olatunde Foundation,Mr Hero Usiagwu, MD/CEO,Zioncity Innovation Services and Mr Felix Achibiri, Executive Chairman, DFC Holdings Ltd, among others.

Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director and chairman of the Planning Committee, who congratulated the recipients, said the award recognises individuals who have contributed immensely to nation-building, through peace-driven initiatives, education and youth empowerment.

According to him, the 14th edition of the annual peace awards, is geared towards bringing to the fore the importance of peace in driving economic prosperity and national development.

Amafibe, therefore, urged the recipients of the Peace Achievers Awards to see the honour as a ‘higher calling’ towards deeper commitment to peace building in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

“I am delighted to specially welcome you, on behalf of the Peace Achievers International Awards’ Advisory board, to the 14th edition of this prestigious International conference and Awards night.

“Today’s gathering is particularly significant, given the pressing need for peace building, conflict resolution and community development in our nation.

“For years, our organisation has been committed to promoting peace education and humanitarian aid through Peace Education Project. Recognizing the role of education in shaping our future, we have established outreach programs in various schools to empower Nigerian youths with knowledge and skills essential for peace coexistence.

“The Peace Achievers International Awards, an initiative of the Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, honours exceptional individuals and organizations in Nigeria and across Africa who have demonstrated unwavering dedication to serving their communities.

“Our mission is to foster a unified movement, engaging all sectors of society, to promote peace, unity, and development in our beloved country, Nigeria.

“We urge stakeholders among various sectors to support initiatives that create opportunities in Nigeria for Nigerians, as this conference recognizes outstanding personalities like yourselves, who embodied the spirit of peace and community service.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed guests, recipients and supporters. Your contributions have been instrumental to our success. We look forward to your continued support as we strive to build a global partnership for peace,” he said.

Others honoured with the 2024 peace award include Dr Victor Enebeli, Director of Studies, Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute, Nurudeen Lawal Danmusa,Chairman, Constrix Real Estate Development Ltd and HRH Eze Boniface Ariekpere Ifeanyi Ajuzie,Chairman,Oma Nma Foundation , among others.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of the ‘100 Most Notable Business Executive & Leadership Magazine and ‘The Rise of African Fashion Designers & Lifestyle’ by Amb.Kingsley Amafibe.