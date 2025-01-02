‘Change your ways or be voted out,’ Kano NNPP tells Tinubu 

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashim Suleiman Dungurawa, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider his administration’s “anti-people policies” or risk being voted out in the 2027 general elections.

Dungurawa also dismissed rumours that the NNPP’s presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was planning to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Dungurawa emphasized that the NNPP is gaining momentum and expanding its presence across all 36 states of the federation.

According to him, the party has established offices and structures in states and local government areas, a development he believed would position the NNPP to win both state and federal seats in the upcoming elections.

He urged the federal government to focus on implementing policies that alleviate the suffering of Nigerians and to refrain from introducing measures that contradict the aspirations of the people.

“With these harsh, anti-people policies, and your refusal to reconsider, prepare for defeat in the next general elections. Either you change them, or we Nigerians will change you,” Dungurawa warned.

He criticised the President’s policies, stating that, “From the podium on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu began rolling out anti-people policies.”

“It’s as though Nigerians offended him, as these policies have continued relentlessly. With these issues, and many others caused by the APC government, it’s only a matter of time before we ensure Tinubu is voted out in 2027. Kwankwaso, a true democrat, will step in to lead,” he added.

Dungurawa also praised the Kano State Government for its strides in democratic leadership, describing it as a model for others.

“We are fortunate to have a God-fearing governor who has transformed Kano through infrastructure development, empowerment initiatives, and human capital growth. Today, Kano can compete with any modern city globally, thanks to state-of-the-art facilities in both urban and rural areas,” he said.

He expressed concern over what he described as the APC-led administration’s efforts to create a one-party state, warning of the dangers of stifling democracy.

“Kano remains a shining example of what true leadership can achieve. It is now up to us to replicate this success at the national level in 2027,” he added.