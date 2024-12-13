Changan CS55 becomes Nigeria’s Car-of-the-Year

Changan CS55 defeated two other brands to emerge Nigeria’s Car of the Year at the annual auto industry awards organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA).

Judges rated Changan CS55 over two other rivals – Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio – nominated for the award to clinch the most prestigious prize.

The CS55 is a compact crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) marketed and assembled by Mikano Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano Motors.

Recall that last year, Honda HR-V, a Japanese product, also being assembled in Nigeria, won the Car of the Year award.

Both Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio are past winners of Nigeria’s car-of-the-year prize.

The current Nigeria’s car-of-the-year champion, Changan CS55, is more than a crossover; it is stylish and versatile and has been making waves in the automotive industry.

The Changan CS55 powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, producing 178 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque has a fuel economy of 27 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

Other big winners at the award night are Toyota (Nigeria) Limited getting a recognition as Auto Company of the Decade; CIG Motors was adjudged Auto Company of the Year, while the award for the Most Resilient Company of the Year went to Globe Motors.

Coscharis Motors took home the Multi-Luxury Brand of the Year award and the Luxury SUV of the Year through the Range Rover Autobiography.

While the founder and late Chairman of Lanre Shittu Motors, Alhaji Olarenwaju Shittu, was honoured with a Posthumous Award, his son and current managing director of the company, Mr Taiwo Shittu, was named Auto Personality of the Year. The company also won the Heavy Duty Truck of the Year through the JAC truck.

Product launches honoured are Toyota Land Cruiser Prado (Toyota By CFAO ), Toyota Belta and Rumion (TNL), Nord A9 (Nord Automobiles), Chery Tiggo 8 Pro (Carloha) and Suzuki Vitara.

Mrs Karima Okunola, Mikano Motors Marketing Manager, received the Auto Marketing Manager of the Year.

Other winners are Heavy-duty Truck manufacturer of the Year – Sinotruk by Dangote; Car Assembly Plant of the Year – Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing; Minibus Assembler of the year – Jet Systems; Luxury Brand of the Year – Mercedes Benz; Luxury Car of the Year- Mercedes Benz S-Class; Workshop of the

Toyota Hiace was named the minibus of the Year; the Fastest Growing Auto Brand of the Year – Jetour; Luxury Coach of the Year – Yutong; Outstanding After-sales Service of the Year – Massilia.

Auto Industry Consultant, Dr. Oscar Odiboh in a chat with journalists after the awards commended NAJA for increasing more awareness about vehicles and making automobile buyers more discerning.

He said, “There is more awareness now about cars. Auto journalists are deeper now. Look at what they read about the Car of the Year. This is the first time details about the Car of the Year would be available like this. Now we talk about the transmission, the clutch, and everything that a car owner wants to know.”