Changan CS55 becomes Nigeria’s Car-of-the-Year

Changan CS55 has defeated two other brands to emerge Nigeria’s Car of the Year at the annual auto industry awards organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA).

Judges rated Changan CS55 over two other rivals – Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio – nominated for the award to clinch the most prestigious prize.

The CS55 is a compact crossover sport utility vehicle (SUV) marketed and assembled by Mikano Motors, a subsidiary of Mikano Motors.

SPONSOR AD

It would be recalled that last year, Honda HR-V, a Japanese product also being assembled in Nigeria, won the Car of the Year award.

Both Toyota Corolla and Kia Rio are past winners of Nigeria’s car-of-the-year prize.

The current Nigeria’s Car-of-the-Year champion, Changan CS55, is more than a crossover; it is stylish and versatile and has been making waves in the automotive industry.

The Changan CS55 powered by a 1.5L turbocharged engine, producing 178 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque has a fuel economy of 27 mpg city and 31 mpg highway.

Auto Industry Consultant, Dr. Oscar Odiboh in a chat with journalists after the awards, commended NAJA for increasing more awareness about vehicles and making automobile buyers more discerning.

He said, “There is more awareness now about cars. Auto journalists are deeper now. Look at what they read about the Car of the Year. This is the first time details about the Car of the Year would be available like this. Now, we talk about the transmission, the clutch, and everything that a car owner wants to know.”