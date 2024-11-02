Champions again, but what does the future hold for Flying Eagles?

The Flying Eagles, Nigeria’s U-20 football team, have once again demonstrated their dominance in West African football by successfully defending their WAFU B title in Togo.

This latest triumph has fueled excitement among football fans and reignited hopes for the team’s future. But as celebrations subside, a question lingers: what lies ahead for Nigeria’s rising stars?

The journey to WAFU B success was anything but easy. Nigeria’s young squad faced stiff competition from rivals across the region, with each team determined to clinch the title.

Under the leadership of Aliyu Zubairu, the Flying Eagles honed their skills, focused on discipline, and demonstrated resilience on the pitch. The team’s journey was a testament to hard work and cohesive strategy, factors that will play a crucial role as they aim to build on this success.

While regional success is significant, the real test for the Flying Eagles will come at the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where the team will face Africa’s elite.

A strong performance there would secure a place in the U-20 FIFA World Cup, a global stage where Nigeria has failed to impress considering the country’s record as the most successful nation at the U-17 World Cup.

The Golden Eaglets who are supposed to graduate into the Flying Eagles have won a record five FIFA World titles. They were champions in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

However, Nigeria is yet to replicate the same dominance at the U-20 World Championship. The best the country has achieved is two silver in1989 and 2005 and a bronze medal in 1985.

Road to victory in Lome

The Flying Eagles faced financial challenges in their preparations, which could have hindered the team’s success. Most of the credit to the team’s success should go to the proprietor of Remo Stars Ikenne, Soname who opened the doors to the Remo Stars sports complex for the Flying Eagles to access the right atmosphere and facilities to prepare for the regional championship.

In addition, when the team was to depart for Togo, he boosted the players with N1 million with a pledge to shower them with more money if they would retain the trophy. His gesture opened the way for other well-meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the hitherto cash-strapped Flying Eagles.

Therefore, to boost the morale of the Flying Eagles ahead of the semifinal match against Niger Republic, several public spirited Nigerians contributed funds for the team. Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi donated N5m while Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin gave N2m. Frank Peters, chairman of Crystal Sapphire Ltd., pledged N1.5m with a promise of more if the team secures an AFCON ticket which they secured.

Victor Apugo from the football community contributed N1m, promising to increase it to N3m if they succeed. Coach Adedeji Adeyemi Anthony also promised N1m for their victory over Cote d’Ivoire.

Mavlon FC chairman Kenneth Agadugba committed N2m with a pledge of N12m if the team reached the final. Additionally, an NFF staff member donated N1m, and an anonymous supporter contributed N1.5m

Alh. Gafar added N1m, while Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi donated N2.5m reflecting a strong financial backing for the team.

Coach Zubairu also acknowledged the contributions from supporters who provided financial motivation to the players.

“It helped a lot. After the money was sent I made sure the administrator of the U-20 credited the account of the boys, because it was meant for them and they got the money even before the final.

“So motivation cannot be underestimated when it comes to sports, football in particular. Everybody got the money and it was really appreciated,” he said then.

Nigerians congratulate Flying Eagles on victory

In reacting to their victory, Malam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC) called the win a “welcome gift” for Nigerian sports and a promising step towards the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and potential qualification for the 2025 U-20 World Cup in Chile. He emphasised the importance of early preparations for the AFCON to secure Africa’s World Cup spots.

In the same vein, Kabiru Amadu, Chairman of the House Committee on Sports, also praised the team for embodying the “true Nigerian spirit of resilience.”

He highlighted the team’s impressive comeback after their initial loss to Burkina Faso and commended both the players and coaching staff for overcoming adversity to claim the title.

Also, the Lagos State Football Association (LSFA) Chairman, Hajji Olawale Liameed Gafar, added that the victory boosts Nigeria’s growing prominence in African football.

He emphasised that the team’s achievement reflects the nation’s ambition to become a football powerhouse on the continent. With this win, the Flying Eagles have qualified for the 2025 U-20 AFCON in South Africa alongside Ghana.

2025 AFCON beckons

The Flying Eagles have a rich history of success in continental tournaments, establishing themselves as one of Africa’s premier youth teams. They hold the record for the most U-20 AFCON titles, having won the tournament seven times—in 1983, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2005, 2011, and 2015. In addition to their championships, the Flying Eagles have finished as runners-up twice, in 1999 and 2007.

By reaching the semi-finals in various U-20 AFCON tournaments, the Flying Eagles have frequently qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, where they’ve achieved additional global recognition by finishing as runners up twice as earlier stated.

However, the last time the Flying Eagles won the junior AFCON was in 2015 in Senegal when Manu Garba, a former world U-17 winner with the Golden Eaglets in 2013, was in charge of the U-20 national team.

Since then, the Flying Eagles under Ladan Bosso, failed to reenact the form that made them a dreaded side on the continent. After the victory in 2015, the Flying Eagles failed to qualify for the 2017 edition.

They returned to the tournament in 2019 where they finished fourth. They again missed the next edition in 2021 but managed to finish third at the last edition which Egypt hosted in 2023.

Therefore, the 2025 U20 AFCON promises to be a tricky tournament for the Flying Eagles who appear to have lost their invincibility. As champions of WAFU B, they will face strong competition from other talented African teams.

Since the U-20 AFCON in South Africa serves as qualifiers for the next U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Chile in 2025, the Flying Eagles under Zubairu would have to do something extraordinary to pick one of the tickets to represent the continent.

Interestingly, the squad that won the WAFU B Championship in Togo was dominated by some of the best talents in the Nigerian topflight who were marshalled by experienced captain, Daniel Bameyi to accomplish the recent success. The rock-solid Bayelsa United defender was Nigeria’s captain at the 2023 AFCON and the 2023 FIFA World Championship in Argentina where they ended their campaign at the quarter-finals stage. He is very much around to guide the other youngsters who will be gunning for another World Championship ticket for Nigeria in January.

A former Chairman of Gombe State Sports Commission, Malam Farouk Yarma, who congratulated the team on its success in Togo, has called on Coach Zubairu to strengthen the squad ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

In a chat with Weekend Trust, the proprietor of FC Yarmalight said “The victory of the Flying Eagles didn’t come to me as a surprise because Nigeria is blessed with abundant talents. The problem we have is how to harness these talents.

“It was not an easy campaign but the boys have made all of us proud by retaining the title they won in 2022. However, they shouldn’t rest on their oars.

“The next hurdle before the Flying Eagles is the 2025 AFCON where they are expected to pick one of the tickets to represent Africa at the World Championship in Chile.

“Since there is no perfect team, I call on Coach Zubairu to try and beef up the team in the relevant departments. Of course, they won in Togo, but we can’t pretend that we have a formidable team that can conquer the continent,” said Yarma.